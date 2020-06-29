A new website launched by the Piedmont Triad Regional Council (PTRC) is meant to help promote economic growth in the region by emphasizing this area’s amenities and by advertising available job openings.

In the age of COVID-19, it’s much, much harder to fly to a destination when making a decision where to seek a job or where to start or relocate a business – and PTRC officials hope that this online offering will make people’s decision to come here more likely, or, at least, get website visitors thinking along those lines.

As one form of bait, currently there are about 8,000 job openings listed on the site, which can be found at https://findyourcenternc.com.

The PTRC, which is one of 16 “regional councils” in North Carolina, is designated by the state to serve as the lead regional organization for the Piedmont Triad area. It serves 74 local governments in a 12-county area.

The development of the new site involved input from local economic development officials and business leaders and focuses on the region’s employment opportunities, attractions, amenities and the high quality of life that the region – anchored in and around High Point, Greensboro and Winston-Salem – consistently offers.

The Find Your Center site includes a set of tools – such as a cost of living calculator for the area, and a tool that estimates commute time – that will help prospects make their decisions. When economic development officials try to lure people to the region, the reasonable cost of living and the relatively low levels of traffic are two big selling points they often emphasize.

The site also contains detailed profiles of various communities in the region.

The blurb on the front page of the site explains the “Find Your Center,” name.

“At the heart of North Carolina lies the NC Triad,” it reads, “where homes are affordable, life is sweet and great jobs at growing companies abound. Ready to try the Triad? Discover what it’s like to live life at the center of work and life satisfaction.”