One of the few sports people can enjoy playing – and even watching on TV these days – is golf, but a confirmed coronavirus case in High Point has shut down Blair Park Golf Course, which will now be closed until Friday, July 3.

It doesn’t take much these days to quickly close down any operation. However, it looks like people may be able to enjoy some July 4 weekend golf at the course if no other cases surface in the meantime.

Both High Point’s Blair Park Golf Course and the grillroom that serves the course will be closed.

The staff member who tested positive hasn’t been at the facility since “earlier in the month,” according to an announcement by the city of the closure. However, the High Point Parks and Recreation Department wasn’t made aware of the case until Friday, June 28 – which is why the shutdown is only now taking place.

Lee Tillery, the parks and recreation director for High Point, said it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Tillery said “Safety of our employees and our residents is our top priority at this point.”

He added, “We were able to move some staff around to open today, but we will not have staff available to reopen fully until Friday.”

He also said, “We take this very seriously.”

High Point officials noted that the city has continually followed federal, state and local sanitation guidelines at the golf course.

“The City encourages those who plan to visit our facilities to use social distancing and follow the 3W’s: Wear, Wait and Wash,” the statement read.

The golf course measures 6,449 yards and is a par 72. The course is considered a little unusual because it opens with two par-5 holes.

Golfers can still be seen playing other courses around Guilford County such as the Greensboro Country Club course. Those passing by will see the usual number of golfers – but about twice the usual number of carts since, in a pandemic, everyone wants a cart to themselves.