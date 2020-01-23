Former Page High School Basketball Coach Mac Morris has been named to the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

It was announced Tuesday, Jan. 22, that Morris was among the 12 people chosen to be officially inducted into the NC Hall of Fame on May 1.

Morris was a coach at Page from 1968 through 1996, including 25 years as head basketball coach. During that time the Page Pirates had a record of 446-141. Morris won the state 4-A title in 1979, 1983 and 1990. In 1983 and 1990, the Pirates were undefeated. The 1983 Page team was ranked number two in the nation by USA Today and Morris was named AP Coach of the Year.

What was left out of some of the press releases was that Morris was also the Page tennis coach for many years and won the state 4-A title in that sport in 1971 with a team that among other noteworthy individuals included a future newspaper editor.

Morris is a member of the NCHSAA Hall of Fame and has been co-executive director of the North Carolina Coaches Association since 1976.

The other 2020 inductees into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame are:

Debbie Antonelli

Tyrone “Muggsy” Bogues

Mack Brown

Dennis Craddock

Dr. Charles Kernodle

Trot Nixon

Julius Peppers

Bobby Purcell

Judy Rose

Tim Stevens

Donnell Woolford