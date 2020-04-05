The State of North Carolina announced this week that it wants to draw out all the manpower and womanpower it can find in its effort to have an adequate number of medical professionals to address the pandemic that’s expected to get a lot worse before it gets better.

“We are facing an unprecedented crisis from COVID-19 that has already had devastating consequences internationally,” stated the public plea for help from NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen. “With the virus now spreading in North Carolina, we need to bolster our health care system to ensure we can care for those impacted by the virus. A crucial part of that effort is recruiting volunteers to supplement our health care workforce. We are asking for your help to meet these needs.”

The State Medical Response System is recruiting volunteers in the following areas:

Clinical (physicians, advanced care providers, nurses and Emergency Services workers)

Clinical Support (pharmacy, imaging and respiratory care workers)

Non-clinical support (facility maintenance, safety and administrative staff)

The state is also asking people and companies to provide medical supplies if they can – especially personal protective equipment needed by medical professionals treating those with the virus.

Anyone willing and able to volunteer is being asked to register through the NC Training, Exercise and Response Management System, which can be accessed at https://terms.ncem.org/TRS/ .

The state is looking for all those “who are willing to deploy to affected areas or facilities to provide patient care.”

Applicants will be vetted before being assigned to the cities and counties where they’re needed.

Those helping out will be considered “emergency management workers” under state law and will be subject to the “Immunity and Liability provisions” outlined in North Carolina General Statutes.

Local health care providers that need support can request state assistance through their county’s emergency management program. State-operated facilities should work through the State Emergency Operations Center to find staffing support through the volunteer program.