The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) had some bad news for residents on Wednesday, Nov.11.

That day, the state saw the highest single-day number – 3,119 – of COVID-19 cases reported.

The other stats released by the state on Wednesday were also the opposite of rosy. Hospitalizations due to the virus came in at 1,246, and the percent of tests that were positive had climbed to nearly 8 percent. (Guilford County officials have been trying to get that number down below 5 percent in recent weeks to feel more confident about letting the public resume more normal activities.)

Needless to say, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen was disturbed by the single-day high.

“This is not the milestone we want to be hitting, particularly as we head into holidays where people want to come together,” she stated in a press release Wednesday.

In recent weeks, state health officials have sent out several press releases warning people about following the anti-COVID-19 rules as friends and families get together for the holidays.

Earlier this week, Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina’s indoor gathering limit was being lowered to 10 people. That order will go into effect on Friday, Nov. 13 and will be in place through Friday, December 4.

The NCDHHS’s Thanksgiving advice will no doubt be ignored by a lot of families: State health officials have advised people to avoid travel over Thanksgiving and “only gather with people in your household.”

The state also offers the following holiday testing advice: “For those that do plan to travel or get together with others, NCDHHS has issued guidance outlining steps to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, including getting tested three to four days ahead of time. A test can help someone know if they have COVID-19 even if they do not yet have symptoms. However, a test can miss some infections. Furthermore, a negative test only gives you information for that point in time. Community testing events and other testing sites are listed online at ncdhhs.gov/testingplace.”