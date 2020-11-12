Dear Editor,
This is an article from The Blaze website.
“Biden supporters ‘murder’ effigies of President Trump at packed celebrations across the country.
The crowd danced and cheered as one man held a fake decapitated head of President Trump.
There were massive celebrations across the country as Biden supporters reveled after multiple news outlets declared Joe Biden as the victor in the 2020 presidential election. During some of the Biden rallies, the fervent crowd attacked effigies of President Donald Trump.
A huge horde of people gathered near the White House on Saturday, where it was so jam-packed that photojournalist Ford Fischer said, “social distancing isn’t really possible.”
“One Biden supporter is carrying around an effigy of Trump’s decapitated head on a pike wearing a pacifier and a pig-nose,” Fischer wrote on Twitter.
In Philadelphia, the fiery crowd took turns punching, kicking, and throwing around an inflatable doll with Trump’s face on it.
Before a man kicked the Trump doll, a woman is heard shrieking, “Kill that b*tch!” One man smashes a bicycle on the effigy of the president. The throngs of Biden supporters cheered every time the Trump doll was pummeled.
According to a Twitter video description, one man “murdered” the effigy of Trump with a motorcycle, and then people in the crowd stomped on what was left of the “rag doll.”
In Madison, Wisconsin, Biden supporters danced and sang “F*** Donald Trump.” One man is seen waving a “Back Lives Matter” flag in one hand while holding a bloody fake head of a beheaded Trump in the other hand. Also in Madison, a man brutally attacked another reveler at a Biden rally.
In Columbus, Ohio, Biden supporters were seen taking turns battering a mannequin dressed up as Trump. The effigy had Trump’s signature red tie, a “Make American Great Again” hat, and a “MAGA” flag. The crowd erupts in jubilation as the doll is clobbered.
The large gatherings happened despite previous warnings by the media labeling Trump rallies as “super spreader” events.”
It takes a lot to disgust me. It takes a lot to make me consider people less than ordinary people. The actions and those performing and reacting to them as described in this article are on par with uncivilized savages not deserving of the title human being.
These are not Americans. As an American, I refuse to allow myself to be associated with them.
Alan Marshall
Thank you for sharing this post and referencing the source material.
What happened to make our country like this?
When did the perception become two wrongs make a right?
It was not so long ago that Obama effigies were being hung/murdered. To the best of my knowledge, this did not happen with Bush II or Clinton.
Do we have it so good and consequence free that there has been no drawback to this sort of behavior?
I’m sure it is a culmination of a thousand reasons and all of which are valid.
Should we just institute a 50 state secession and just slap borders around each state? The states that want to be friends can be friends. Hopefully the ones who don’t would at least leave each other the heck alone.
Sad state of affairs
You can thank the LEFT, and the PRESS, for this. On the world stage, all I can say is that I am ashamed to be an American.
My father joined the Marine Corps in 1941. He didn’t fight for this, and neither did his fellow servicemen. I wouldn’t fight for this, either. China & Russia will be moving in.
Is there no pride in America? The infidels – Democrats are so selfish and downright ornery.The reasons that the Dems didn’t like Trump was 1) he was not a politician.2)He basically did what he said he would do. When he did anything of importance he might Toot his own horn .Now how many politicians take the pats on the back when something good is accomplished. The Dems will go completely crazy when Trumps lawyers prove that this election was a SHAM with all the dead people voting and the illegal vote is thrown out!!!!!Hang In Trump you can still pull this one out.1) Georgia,2)Pennsylvania 3) Wisconsin,4) Michigan !!!!! when the recount is completed then we can name the real President Trump not the in name only Biden .The Dems are going to totally LOSE iT. Hang in there Trump.The sun rises in the East Tomorrow !!!!
Dear Editor,
I share Alan Marshall’s disgust with these savages. When Obama was successful in his effort to hijack the election and occupy the White House one did not see conservatives go stupid. Perhaps the worst are the talking heads in the media with one of the worst being Joyless Behag.
Alan, you are being polite in referring to these people as savages. They are living pieces of fecal matter that need to be flushed!
Jim Bailey
Excellent.
And yet so many people supported them echoing their sentiment on social media. They know not what they do. I’m sad and depressed. This year has been too difficult for me. “Oh, the humanity.”
A.M.,
Your choice of factual may contribute to the feelings you have. Do you feel just a bit manipulated?
Where was the “news media”. If that had been Trump supporters, the media would have been “outraged”. How do we stop this constant lack of equal news reporting? Stop watching CBS, NBC, MSNBC and CNN. Stop supporting the companies that run ads during the news. Cancel your subscriptions to the rags that are called newspapers today. We have the power to demand fairness in journalism. Do your part.