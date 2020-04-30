Finally, an announcement about an event that is not being canceled.

The president of the North Carolina Folk Festival sent out a letter on Thursday, April 30 stating that the plan is to hold the North Carolina Folk Festival in downtown Greensboro in September.

The folk festival is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11 through Sunday, Sept. 13, and Amy Grossman, president and CEO of the North Carolina Folk Festival, in the letter states, “It is in this spirit of creativity, resilience, and being nimble that I want to share with you news of our intent to move forward with producing a modified version of the North Carolina Folk Festival in September 2020. The exact nature of our modified Festival will be determined in the coming weeks and months as we adjust and plan for activities that align with the reopening framework and timeline of our state as announced last week by Gov. Roy Cooper.”

Beginning with the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament in progress at the Greensboro Coliseum on Thursday, March 12, followed by the cancelation of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament games at the Coliseum the following week, along with the grand opening of the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, March 20, followed by a Guilford County stay-at-home order that outlawed gatherings of more than 10 people, just about every public event for the last six weeks has been cancelled.

Downtown Greensboro Inc. announced on April 23 that the 2020 Downtown Greensboro Fun Fourth Festival was being canceled.

Cooper last week extended the statewide stay-at-home order, which was set to expire on April 29, until May 8 and announced his plan to start reopening the state on that date if the testing and trends data met his changing criteria to reopen the state.

The letter from Grossman notes that the guidance from the state “does not yet clarify the types and sizes of crowds that will be permitted to convene by September.”

She adds, “We are hopeful for the decreasing trajectory of COVID-19 cases that will enable our state to responsibly start on the healing path to reopening our society.”