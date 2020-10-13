North Carolina has had over 200,000 people recover from COVID-19.

On Mondays, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) releases its report on how many people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered.

The NCDHHS reports the number of new cases, the number of hospitalizations, the number tested, the percent who tested positive and the number of deaths on a daily basis. But the number of people who tested positive and recovered is only reported once a week.

On Monday, Oct. 12, the NCDHHS reported that in North Carolina, since March, 206,471 of the 225,959 people who tested positive with the molecular (PCR) test have recovered from COVID-19.

It was big news when the state went over 200,000 for people who tested positive, but for some reason it’s not considered newsworthy for the state to break the 200,000 mark in recoveries from COVID-19.

According to the NCDHHS figures, there are 15,227 people in the state who tested positive and still have active cases of COVID-19. So that is 15,227 active cases of COVID-19 in a state with 10.5 million people.

The number of active cases is derived from the NCDHHS figures of 225,959 positive tests since March, 206,471 recovered and 3,773 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

On Sept. 28, the last time the Rhino Times reported on these weekly numbers, the number of active cases in the state was 15,728. So the number of active cases has dropped by 501 cases in the past two weeks and continues on a downward trend, although the number of active cases on Sept. 21 was 14,712.

Two months ago, on August 10, the number of active cases in the state was 17,703.

The 15,277 active cases of COVID-19 in the state means that of the 10.5 million North Carolinians 0.145 percent have confirmed active cases of COVID-19.