Events are being canceled because of the coronavirus so quickly, it’s impossible to keep up.

This afternoon the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) cancelled all remaining winter and spring championships.

Earlier, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), after cancelling the Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro announced that it was suspending “all athletic related events including all competition, formal and organized practice” until further notice.

Gov. Roy Cooper today said, “Starting tomorrow we advise postponing or cancelling any gatherings over 100 people. That includes conferences, assemblies sporting events, concerts, worship services and other gatherings. We also recommend that employers and companies allow people to work from home if possible.”

Cooper also asked that sick people stay home and that people closely monitor their own health as well as the health of those around them. He said that the recommendations applied to the entire state.

The City of Greensboro issued a press release stating, “City of Greensboro leadership supports the governor’s recommendation. At this time, staff is evaluating all meetings, programming and events offered by the City. When decisions to cancel, postpone, or alter meetings, programming and events, City Staff will release this information through its normal channels and social media.”

A number of city events have already been cancelled

The Tournament Town Downtown Street Festival, which was scheduled to be held on Saturday, despite the ACC Tournament being cancelled, has now been cancelled also.

Perhaps an indication of how serious the city is about cancelling events is that Java with Justin, a monthly meeting held by City Councilmember Justin Outling at the Dolce Aroma coffee shop, has been cancelled. Java with Justin, although a great source of information about what is happening in city government, usually attracts between 10 and 15 people.

The city also announced that all remaining community meetings with Police Chief Brian James would be cancelled and that there are no plans to reschedule the meetings.

The bishops of both the United Methodist Church and the Episcopal Diocese for the state have asked their churches to cancel worship services and other gatherings for the next two weeks.

It is likely announcements from more denominations will follow.