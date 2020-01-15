Monday, Jan. 20 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a holiday recognized by the City of Greensboro, which means city offices are closed.

There will be no garbage, bulk trash, yard waste, appliance or recycling pick up on Monday. So if your regular collection day is Monday, your garbage, etc., will be picked up on Tuesday, and if your regular collection day is Tuesday, it will be picked up Wednesday. But if your regular collection day is Thursday or Friday, it won’t change next week.

And both the White Street Landfill and the Solid Waste Transfer Station on Burnt Poplar Road will be closed, so it’s not a good day to be hauling yard waste or trash around looking for somewhere to dump it.

The Greensboro Public Library system and the Greensboro History Museum are closed.

The Greensboro Transit Authority (GTA), the city’s bus service, will operate on a Saturday schedule, providing hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The city recreation centers, Lake Higgins, Smith Active Adult Center, City Arts, the Greensboro Cultural Center, Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center and Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion at Barber Park will all be closed.

All the city parks, gardens, trails, Gillespie Golf Course, Lake Brandt, Lake Townsend and the Greensboro Sportsplex will be open.

Assistant City Manager Chris Wilson said the city was aware that having so many recreation facilities closed on holidays when schools were also closed left kids with limited options. He said, “In general we need to have expanded hours, so kids have some place to go.”

He said, “We’re certainly looking into it to see if we can expand the hours and include some of the holidays.”

Wilson said the obvious problem was not having enough employees to staff the recreation centers on holidays, but that they were considering keeping some open and seeing what the response was.

He said they were also considering some innovative ways to provide more supervised facilities for children on holidays.