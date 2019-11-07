Made 4 the Holidays Arts, Crafts and Pottery Shows are the area’s largest local juried holiday shows and are hosted by the Greensboro Farmers Market at 501 Yanceyville St. The first is Sunday, Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the second will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8.

A wide variety of handcrafted and curated items including jewelry, pottery, artwork, wood turnings, glass, quilted and sewn blankets, body care products and more are available for purchase.

All products are locally made and showcase over 100 artists and artisans from the areas and the proceeds go directly to them.

Admission is free. However, if you’d like to get a jump on the crowd, Early Bird tickets that will allow you to start shopping at 10 a.m. can be purchased at Ticket Me Triad for $5. An early bird ticket also makes you eligible for the raffle of a gift basket.

Made 4 the Holiday shows are not all about buying gifts for others. Customers are also invited to treat themselves to coffee and pastries from Augustino Gusto, a European style bakery. Food and beverages will also be available from Zeko’s 2 Go Foodtruck & Catering and Bandito Burrito Truck.

In addition, there will be a bar in the market’s café serving beverages including mulled apple cider, hot chocolate, wine and beer.

This year gift wrapping is also available