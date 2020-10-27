If you were kicking yourself for missing the Made 4 the Market craft show at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on Sunday, Oct. 25, kick no more.

The Made 4 the Market artisan craft and pottery markets were rescheduled due to rain and will now be held Sunday, Nov. 1 and Sunday Nov. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market at 501 Yanceyville St.

Made 4 the Market is a juried marketplace with a wide variety of handcrafted and curated products including jewelry, body care items, pottery, artwork, woodturnings, glass objects, up-cycled bags, clothing and shelf-stable North Carolina food products.

All products at the market are locally made by 50 different artists and artisans from around the area. Proceeds go directly to the artists and artisans, which not only helps keep the money in the community, but helps keep them in the community as well. In this the era of the coronavirus, with so many shows, fairs and festivals canceled, the community artists and artisans have been hit particularly hard.

All the regulations to which people have become so accustomed will be in place, including six foot distancing and reduced capacity. Masks will be required.

General admission is free beginning at 11 a.m. However a limited number of early access tickets are available for 10 a.m. Express Hour Tickets can be purchased at Ticket Me Triad and at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market when it is open on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market moved back into the market building earlier this month and has returned to its fall hours of 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Customers may continue to shop by pre-order and walk up to pick up pre-orders from the curbside “veggie valet” on Saturdays.

Wednesday through Nov. 18 the drive-thru market will be open for pre-orders from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.