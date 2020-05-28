Monday, June 1 should be a red letter day for people who haven’t managed to return their books or other materials to the library.

After being closed since March 17, beginning Monday, June 1, all locations of the Greensboro Public Library will be open for book returns from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Fines have been waived for the period of March 12 through June 29. Books and other borrowed materials can be returned and you don’t have to bring your checkbook to do so.

But the downside is that you won’t be able to check out any new books until June 10, when libraries will offer curbside pickup for holds and people will be allowed to place up to 10 items on hold and pick them up at their neighborhood branch.

But the libraries themselves will remain closed to the public until June 29 when a “Grab & Go” service will be implemented. Grab & Go allows people to come in and grab materials, check out and leave the building. There will be no seating or public computer use during this time.

There will also be no in-house programs and no public meeting room use.

Further details on how the libraries will work their way back to full re-opening will be announced at a later date.

Library Director Brigitte Blanton said, “Of course, we want to see our customers back in our libraries. We miss them as individuals and for the lively feeling of being in a place where people are learning together, but we also want to make sure that we can provide a safe environment for all to enjoy. We certainly appreciate everyone’s patience as library staff works to adopt new safety procedures and welcome customers as soon as we can.”

The Greensboro Public Library has collaborated with other city departments to create Greensboro Summer Online, a virtual space where residents can access a wide-range of innovative online events and activities. The first release of Greensboro Summer Online is available at www.gsosummeronline.com.