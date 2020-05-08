The harshest restrictions of the statewide stay-at-home order will be lifted at 5 p.m. Friday, May 8 and Greensboro Downtown Parks is providing people with a way to celebrate.

Beginning at sunset, which according to Weatherunderground.com (https://www.wunderground.com/) is at 8:14 p.m., at LeBauer Park on Davie Street, Downtown Greensboro Parks will begin displaying a 24-second video piece.

London-based artist Ian Berry created the “uniquely Greensboro” video art installation that was inspired by the nightly clapping that has taken place to show support for workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.

Evan Morrison, owner of Hudson’s Hill, helped connect Berry with Cheryl Stewart with the Community Foundation’s Public Art Endowment and Cecelia Thompson of Action Greensboro, to find suitable places to display the piece and they settled on LeBauer Park.

Berry’s 24-second video is a series of denim collages that resemble hands clapping.

Greensboro Downtown Parks Executive Director Rob Overman in a press release said, “What’s so unique about this piece are the multiple threads which tie it to Greensboro. The denim collage is a nod to our rich textile history.”

He added, “This project couldn’t have come at a better time as we work to lift the spirits of our community and reassert that better times lie ahead.”

Friday night is also “Light the Night,” an effort to salute the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and North Carolina A&T State University graduates, who will not be able to walk across the stage and receive a diploma any time soon with blue and gold lighting throughout the city.

Organizers are asking that those who come to see the unique art display at LeBauer Park maintain recommended social distancing.

Berry’s piece will likely be displayed at other locations throughout Greensboro as a way to show continued appreciation of COVID-19 frontline workers.