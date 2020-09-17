The News & Record and Winston-Salem Journal had more blood letting Tuesday, Sept. 16.
The N&R reportedly laid off five journalists.
N&R higher education reporter John Newsom tweeted, “The N&R and WS Journal lost a third of their newsroom staff today bc of cuts mandated by parent co Lee Enterprises.
“I’m still here and still covering higher ed. But I’m gutted for my former colleagues. And it’s a huge loss for both communities.”
According to subsequent tweets, sports columnist Ed Hardin and sports writer Jeff Mills were both laid off. Hardin has written a sports column for the N&R for over 20 years and won a slew of awards.
At the Winston-Salem Journal, sportswriters Conor O’Neil and Patrick Ferlise were among those laid off.
The N&R also lost its editor in this latest round of layoffs.
N&R editor Cindy Loman in a Facebook post wrote, “I was among five journalists laid off at the News & Record today. It has been my great pleasure to be the editor there for nearly two years – a job I never dreamed of when I started my career. I’ve worked at the News & Record more than half of my life, and along the way, I have learned so much and been blessed to work with so many talented, dedicated people in every department of the newspaper! I am proud of the hard-working journalists who remain devoted to serving the community – despite limited resources and the emotional, physical and financial ravages of COVID-19. I understand this is a business decision, and I don’t blame anyone. But I am heartbroken for my colleagues – both those who lost their jobs and those who must continue with a drastically reduced staff. I will continue to root for community journalism because it’s crucial to our democracy. Support your local newspaper—before it’s gone.”
Newsom confirmed in a later tweets that reporter Taft Wireback is retiring next week and by the end of the month N&R would be down to 6.6 reporters (six reporters plus one reporter/editor) to cover Greensboro, a city of about 300,000.
The N&R moved out of their long time office on East Market Street in June and moved to an office on South Elm-Eugene St.. The N&R and the Winston-Salem Journal were among the newspapers Lee Enterprises bought from Berkshire Hathaway in January. The two newspapers have been combining operations for several years.
The Greensboro News and Record is a nuisance to society. They deliver papers during the night and shire their car headlights into my bedroom window and slam their car doors that wake me up. Its time that the News and Record lean how to behave in public during the night. All News should be online these days. Delivering papers to home is out of date these days. News papers need to update their ways and stop printing the news on paper.
You can always cancel your subscription and find an online replacement!!
The news and record lost some journalists? How could one ever tell. Their biased reporting is why I stopped subscribing long ago.
Hell, I’m old enough to remember when the delivered a paper morning and evening. It’s not just computers etc that have taken them down, it’s turning to the left that had killed them.
I stopped reading this newspaper. I am not going to pay for them to lie to me.
Used to enjoy reading the W-S paper, here in Walkertown, but like most of today’s media, the paper grew too liberal and biased for me and I couldn’t justify paying for that trash. I finally stopped my subscription about 5 or 6 years ago after having that paper delivered to the house for a lifetime. They only have themselves to blame for the direction they chose and resulting decline in readership. Couldn’t take anymore of that mess!
@ John Blust
Amen and amen!
GN&R has the same ailments as the national agenda-driven social-engineering crazed newspapers and media. They don’t report news, they instead try and often succeed to shape news to meet their preconceived utopian predilections. I once worked on repairs in an apartment of one of the editors on the GN&R many, many years ago and all his bookshelves were filled with the works of Karl Marx and other socialist intellectuals as well as the likes of Fidel Castro. I asked him about his library and wondered out loud if the world view these authors espoused had failed to live up to what they hoped for and therefore no good for us here in the USA. He replied that I was correct that they had failed around the world, but that they failed because they did not have a capitalistic base upon which to build upon. They failed because they did not have the wealth to tax and redistribute.
I just shook my head in disbelief! I finished my job and left that apartment understanding why it was that I could not stand to read that rag of a newspaper.
News and Record is a Liberal piece of crap. The only thing it is good for is to wrap fish in. Great to see fake liberal news pay a price. At least I still get the High Point Journal that is way much better.
Perhaps the publishers should turn the paper into a three days a week 12 page tabloid. They could re-brand the paper as the “Woke Greensboro Report”, and bring Lorraine Ahearn and Susan Ladd back into the fold.
I will miss Ed Hardin. I thought he was a great writer and covered the ACC and sports with award winning success.
As far as the rest of the paper, I canceled my subscription 7 years ago. Their writing and editorials lost any semblance of balance. I guess it’s ironic that they walked away from a segment of their subscribers and are dying a slow death.
couldn’t have happened to a nicer bunch of libtards.
They missed the one that should have been the first to go…Allen Johnson.
Sorry for the folks that lost their jobs, but the free market speaks again, “get woke and go broke”. I dropped my subscription years ago when Berkshire took it over and management ideology made a left turn. Unbiased event reporting is what I liked for many years and fairly down the middle editorials, not the left wing propaganda rag it devolved in to.
The Media has lost the respect & trust of most of their customers. We dropped the N&R many years ago. Even then, it was just a source of obits, the Bridge Column, etc.
Ed Hardin should have been dropped a long time ago. He was the main reason not to read the sports page. All he has ever done is whine about players who didn’t do well last week, choked, fumbled three times, or shot 3 for 18.
Just to elevate himself at someone else’s expense. He wasn’t a BMOC, but a BTOC.
Could not agree more. He’s basically written the same article the last 3 months about how irresponsible and evil it is to even contemplate having sports return. I remember thinking “Gee Ed if there are no sports going on – there really is no need for a sports columnist”. Hate to see anyone lose their job but there is a bit of karma there.
I have been wondering how long it would take the Greensboro News and Record to begin to feel the pain of low circulation. Many of my friends as I did stop getting this paper when Cindy Lowman was promoted to editor. The paper went about as liberal as it could and lost connection to the readers it’s customers. When your reporting is one sided like the GNR has been over these last few years people stop buying what you are selling. (Look out CNN). It was time to clean house. Maybe the people left there will wake up and read these tea leaves.
Ed Hardin was the only person worth reading in the newspaper
Sorry to see such good people go, and the fact people like or do not like what is posted is a sign it is not all one sided, as some people say. Doing a great job with such limited resources. Pandemic is hurting more people than others realize…
Best wishes…. I will miss you.
Newspapers need to understand or at least pretend to pander a bit to their loyal customers. That high and mighty lefty-loon stuff gets old. If you want to know the conservatives in your neighborhood, drive around in the AM and see who has a newspaper in their driveway (and maybe a lighted flag on their porch) We conservatives love our hard copy & coffee ritual in the morning, but there is a limit to our tolerance and we are dropping our subscriptions. Printed newspapers need to hire a conservative or two or they will be gone entirely in 5 years. Conservatives get tired of hearing how deplorable they are and paying for the privilege. The state of Wyoming no longer has one daily newspaper. It won’t be long and GNR will be gone. Newspapers are doing it to themselves with their goofy ideology.
There’s more news on a roll of toilet paper.
Thank goodness we have the Rhino times! Will always support the true source of news for Greensboro Highpoint!
I subscribed to the various iterations of the Greensboro Newspaper for over 40 years until I cancelled it last month. The content simply became too biased and too far left for me. Let the demographic they pander to support them financially.