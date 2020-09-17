The News & Record and Winston-Salem Journal had more blood letting Tuesday, Sept. 16.

The N&R reportedly laid off five journalists.

N&R higher education reporter John Newsom tweeted, “The N&R and WS Journal lost a third of their newsroom staff today bc of cuts mandated by parent co Lee Enterprises.

“I’m still here and still covering higher ed. But I’m gutted for my former colleagues. And it’s a huge loss for both communities.”

According to subsequent tweets, sports columnist Ed Hardin and sports writer Jeff Mills were both laid off. Hardin has written a sports column for the N&R for over 20 years and won a slew of awards.

At the Winston-Salem Journal, sportswriters Conor O’Neil and Patrick Ferlise were among those laid off.

The N&R also lost its editor in this latest round of layoffs.

N&R editor Cindy Loman in a Facebook post wrote, “I was among five journalists laid off at the News & Record today. It has been my great pleasure to be the editor there for nearly two years – a job I never dreamed of when I started my career. I’ve worked at the News & Record more than half of my life, and along the way, I have learned so much and been blessed to work with so many talented, dedicated people in every department of the newspaper! I am proud of the hard-working journalists who remain devoted to serving the community – despite limited resources and the emotional, physical and financial ravages of COVID-19. I understand this is a business decision, and I don’t blame anyone. But I am heartbroken for my colleagues – both those who lost their jobs and those who must continue with a drastically reduced staff. I will continue to root for community journalism because it’s crucial to our democracy. Support your local newspaper—before it’s gone.”

Newsom confirmed in a later tweets that reporter Taft Wireback is retiring next week and by the end of the month N&R would be down to 6.6 reporters (six reporters plus one reporter/editor) to cover Greensboro, a city of about 300,000.

The N&R moved out of their long time office on East Market Street in June and moved to an office on South Elm-Eugene St.. The N&R and the Winston-Salem Journal were among the newspapers Lee Enterprises bought from Berkshire Hathaway in January. The two newspapers have been combining operations for several years.