Greensboro’s economic development community lost a key player in the city’s efforts to bring new business to the area, David Ramsey – who for years has been putting in a lot of effort in Greensboro’s efforts to attract new industry as the executive vice president of economic development for the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce – has taking a job with general contractor Landmark Builders. Ramsey has been named the company’s new director of business development for the Greensboro-High Point-Winston-Salem market.

Landmark issued a press release this week saying how pleased the company was to have landed Ramsey.

Though the names of Greensboro Chamber of Commerce President Brent Christensen and High Point Economic Development Corp. President Loren Hill are better known in the area when it comes to economic development, Ramsey had a great deal of responsibility and has been doing a lot of work in the attempt to bring new business to Greensboro and Guilford County.

Hill said this weekend, “David will indeed be missed as part of our Guilford County Economic Development Alliance team.”

Ramsey, who is very well-liked among those who have worked with him a who always seemed very positive – was known for his high energy levels and his good looks.

He and his family will continue to live in Greensboro

Ramsey has worked for nearly two decades in the economic development field. He has served in key positions at the Gainesville (Florida) Area Chamber of Commerce, the Mississippi Development Authority and the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

In a press release announcing the company’s new hire, Randy Elliott, vice president of Landmark Builders, said Ramsey should add a great deal to the company.

“We’re excited that David is joining the team here at Landmark Builders,” he stated. “In looking for a Business Developer, it was important to us to find someone who espouses the culture and values of Landmark and this region we serve; we believe he’s a great fit. We look forward to introducing David to our customers in the near future. I want to thank Brent Christensen and the Greensboro Chamber for their engagement during this important transition.”.

Christensen stated in the release that, “The Landmark team is getting the best economic developer I know. I’m proud of the work he has led at the Greensboro Chamber, and I am sure he is as well. David successfully worked with our ED team in closing major projects such as Publix Super Markets, Qorvo, Ecolab, HAECO Americas, Sunlight Batteries USA, The Fresh Market, and most recently during the pandemic, Prepac Manufacturing. We look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role.”

In the same press release, Ramsey stated that he was very thankful to have an opportunity to serve both Landmark and our community in his new role.

“I want to thank my boss and mentor, Brent Christensen, our board and the talented ED and Chamber team for affording me five wonderful years as VP of economic development,” he wrote. “It’s performance that counts, and this Chamber team is relentless in making Greensboro and the Triad the best place to live and do business,”