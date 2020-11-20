Things get stolen every day in Guilford County, but right now the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is trying to track down two very interesting – and very large – stolen items that should be easy to spot, an antique Mack truck and a Boston Whaler boat on a trailer.

The green 1938 Mack truck (seen above) and a white 22-foot Boston Whaler were believed to have been stolen from a residence on the 4800 block of West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro sometime since mid-October.

The boat was on a 28-foot 1987 Magirus aluminum I-Beam trailer with the words “Magic Loader M4” printed along the sides. If you aren’t that familiar with boat trailer brands, it’s probably a pretty good idea to call the Sheriff’s Department if you see any antique Mack Truck pulling a Boston Whaler through Guilford County.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Department believe the vehicles may have been sold without the buyer realizing they were stolen. So, if you happened to have bought a vintage Mack Truck and/or 22-foot Boston Whaler in the last month, you may want to give the authorities a call as well. (Or, at least, move the truck and boat to the back yard.)

Anyone with information on this case is being encouraged to contact Guilford County Sheriff’s Department Detective Master Corporal R.D. Seals at 336-641-7910 or at rseals@guilfordcountync.gov.

Tips also can be submitted anonymously through Greensboro-Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or online at http://www.P3Tips.com. Crime Stoppers callers can remain anonymous and they are eligible for cash rewards in return for information that leads to the recovery of the truck or boat, or that leads to an arrest in this case.