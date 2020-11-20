Just about everyone has flown somewhere for the end of the year holidays – but they’ve never done so during a raging pandemic.

Since flying home this year to enjoy some turducken and cranberry sauce is going to be a lot different than in previous years, Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) has put out a press release with a set of guidelines that all flyers should follow this holiday season.

PTIA Executive Director Kevin Baker said this week that the guidelines are being offered for everyone’s benefit.

“PTI staff and our many partners are prepared to offer a safe, secure, and efficient customer experience during the holiday travel period,” Baker said.

Passengers should know ahead of time, for instance, that there’s a limit to how much gravy you can carry on to the flight and that any wrapped present is likely to be unwrapped by security – so, by all means, wait until you get where you’re going before spending half an hour getting the wrapping and bow just right.

Gravy, cranberry sauce, and wine in quantities larger than 100 ml or 3.4 ounces must go in a checked bag. However, cakes, pies and casseroles can travel in carry-on luggage.

Here is a good rule of thumb airport officials are offering; “If you wish to bring food with you on your trip, follow this simple rule to ensure your food can travel with you: If you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, pack it in a checked bag.”

And, while TSA agents are wary of liquids as carry-on items, there is an exception. Currently, you’re allowed “one oversized liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces per passenger.” These will need to be placed in a bin during the screening process.

Passengers can also bring hand wipes through the checkpoints.

Here is sampling of the complete set of passenger guidelines that can be found at the airport’s website – https://flyfrompti.com:

Review the CDC’s considerations for travel during COVID-19 before you go to determine your personal risk.

Check for international travel advisories and destination-specific COVID-19 risk. Refer to individual state, territorial, tribal, and local government websites for domestic travel advisories and information about quarantines or other restrictions.

Make sure there are no prohibited items inside your bags before arriving at the checkpoint.

Leave holiday gifts unwrapped since they may need additional screening. Place medicine, jewelry, cameras and other valuable items in your carry-on bags.

Remember that firearms, ammunition and knives are prohibited at the TSA checkpoint. For a complete list of permitted and prohibited items, you can check out www.tsa.gov.

Use the TSA Cares program if you need it: Travelers or families of passengers with disabilities and medical conditions may call the TSA Cares helpline toll-free at 1-855-787-2227 with any questions regarding screening policies, procedures or what to expect at the security checkpoint 72 hours prior to traveling. Also, injured service members and veterans including individuals associated with a wounded warrior program may contact TSA Cares to help facilitate the screening process.

Bring and wear a mask the whole time you’re traveling. Remember to social distance (6 feet apart) wherever possible, both outdoors and indoors. There may be situations where you will not be allowed to board airport shuttles, trains, or buses due to the number of people onboard.

If possible, pack a few extra masks in your carry-on luggage for yourself and the people you’re traveling with.

Limit your movement when onboard the airplane whenever feasible.

And, of course, always Remember: If you’re sick, stay home and don’t travel. You can contact your airline regarding re-bookings and cancellations.