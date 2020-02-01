Not everything at the Greensboro Coliseum in March is going to be about basketball, although basketball is going to be big at the Greensboro Coliseum since it is hosting the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Women’s Basketball Tournament, the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament and the first two rounds of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Tournament tickets are not cheap and are generally hard to come by, but there is an event at the Greensboro Coliseum in conjunction with the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament where tickets are free: KC And The Sunshine Band will be performing a free concert at White Oak Amphitheatre on Friday, March 13 at 4 p.m.

Tickets will be required for entry and will be available beginning Monday, Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. at the Coliseum box office with a limit of four per person.

The KC and the Sunshine Band concert is being produced to support and celebrate the three major college basketball tournaments coming to “Tournament Town” in March.

KC and The Sunshine Band formed in 1973 and has been making booties shake for more than 40 years. Thanks in part to their music being featured in recent movie soundtracks, television shows and advertising campaigns, their music is reaching news audiences today. Their hits include “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s the Way (I like it),” and “(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty.”

The Indigo Girls will also be performing at a free concert, this one indoors at Piedmont Hall on Saturday, March 7 at 8 p.m. during the week of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament. That concert also requires tickets that are currently available at the Coliseum box office with a limit of two per person.