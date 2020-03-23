Guilford County Courts began operating on further reduced hours on Monday, March 23, in response to the coronavirus, according to a press release from Guilford County Clerk of Court Lisa Johnson-Tonkins.

The Guilford County District Court judge’s chambers and the Guilford County clerk’s offices in the Guilford County Courthouses at 201 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro and 505 E. Green Dr. in High Point will only be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Emergency and essential filings, filed after 1 p.m., will be accepted by the magistrates offices in Greensboro and High Point from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The district attorney’s offices in Greensboro and High Point will be closed to the public but staff will be in the office to accept telephone calls.

The public defender’s offices in Greensboro and High Point will also be closed to the public but will be accepting telephone calls.

The office of Superior Court judges will not be open, but staff will be communicating by email.

Both Guilford County courthouses in Greensboro and High Point will be open to the public after 1 p.m. for criminal first appearances and juvenile secured and non-secured hearings only.

This schedule is in place until at least April 17, 2020 but may be extended if deemed necessary.

Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court Cheri Beasley issued an administrative order that most Superior and District court activities in the state be suspended for 30 days on March 13.

On March 16, by order of Senior Resident Superior Court Judge John Craig and Chief District Court Judge Teresa Vincent, all court activities except those necessary for due process of law, such as first appearances, were canceled for 30 days. However many of the offices were still open, now those offices are either closed or operating on restricted hours.