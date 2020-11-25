If you’re someone who likes to go on long walks or bike rides to enjoy nature, the City of High Point wants to talk to you.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the city announced that High Point will be hosting two interactive virtual public workshops to collect feedback for the proposed greenway network.

The city is seeking ideas for ways to make the greenway a positive user experience by taking into consideration the wishes and ideas of the people who’ll be using it.

To that end, in addition to the workshops, an online survey is also available for people to provide input from now until midnight on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.

In High Point and the surrounding region, local leaders are looking to expand the community-wide network of greenways. According to project backers, the High Point Greenway Master Plan aims to do the following: expand connectivity in the area, enhance the health of citizens, increase economic vitality in the region and help people get more exposure to nature.

Those interested in the greenway project are encouraged to take part in at least one of the two interactive virtual public workshop sessions. One meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., while the second will be on Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you can’t make it to either one of those, you’ll be able to see recordings of the virtual workshops since they’ll be posted on the project website after they take place.

To take the survey or learn more, you can visit https://www.highpointgreenwayplan.com/get-involved.html.

Questions and requests for translated or printed project materials or other accommodations should be directed to Lee Tillery, the director of High Point Parks and Recreation, at lee.tillery@highpointnc.gov or 336-883-3469.