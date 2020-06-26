Since you can’t spend early July watching fireworks in a crowd this year, you can watch an online Guilford County Planning Board meeting – meetings which sometimes create some fireworks of their own if the zoning issues turn out to be controversial enough.

This week, the Guilford County Planning Board announced that it will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday, July 8 at 6 p.m. in the Blue Room of the Old Guilford County Court House at 301 W. Market St. in Greensboro.

There will be some limited in-person participation allowed at this meeting that will include two public hearings.

In one case, the Planning Board will hear a request to rezone property on the south side of Thorndike Road – about 10 acres – to the east of Thorndike Road’s intersection of Gallimore Dairy Road. The move would, with some conditions added, rezone that land from agricultural to one that would allow commercial and light industrial activity.

The rezoning under consideration is consistent with Guilford County’s Airport Area land-use plan. So, if it’s approved, no plan amendment would be required. If you have an objection to land in that spot getting commercial activity where there once was plant life, this is your chance to speak up.

The other public hearing at the July 8 meeting will offer citizens a chance to provide input on a proposed road closure of Cardinal Circle and part of Robin Road in High Point. The closure will nix public use of all of Cardinal Circle and about 1,200 ft. of Robin Road that ends at the intersection with Cardinal Circle.

Both public hearings will be open for citizen participation through the virtual platform, GoToWebinar, by using a computer, tablet or smartphone to link to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5120353490425005072.

Also, comments on projects can be made in writing for up to 24 hours after the regular meeting by emailing them to mailto:thodgin@guilfordcountync.gov. Written comments must be received by 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9.

According to the meeting announcement sent out by the county, “The meeting room will be open only for the public unable to participate virtually. Limited seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with social distancing guidelines in place.”

Those wishing to fill speaking slots may call in 30 minutes prior to the meeting to register.