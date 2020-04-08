Guilford County has had eight deaths attributed to COVID-19 according to the report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), which was updated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.

The total number of deaths in North Carolina was 53, and Guilford County had more deaths than any county in the state even though Guilford County, with 122 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, had far fewer confirmed cases than some other counties.

The county with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases is Mecklenburg County with 830 and seven deaths attributed to the virus.

Wake County had 363 confirmed cases and has had no deaths attributed to COVID-19.

According to the latest figures from the US Census Bureau, Wake has passed Mecklenburg as the most populous county in the state with 1.1 million people and about 1,400 more than Mecklenburg. Guilford County is the third largest county in the state with 537,000 people.

Forsyth County, right next door, has 104 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths attributed to the virus.

Durham County has 234 confirmed COVID-19 cases, almost twice as many as Guilford, and has had two deaths.

The NCDHHS website states, “North Carolina will continue to track and post the number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. However, it is important to recognize that there are many people with COVID-19 who will not be included in the daily counts of laboratory-confirmed cases, including:

People who had minimal or no symptoms and were not tested. People who had symptoms but did not seek medical care. People who sought medical care but were not tested. People with COVID-19 in whom the virus was not detected by testing.

Therefore, the number of laboratory-confirmed cases through testing will increasingly provide a limited picture of the spread of infections in the state as COVID-19 becomes more widespread and the number of people in the first three groups increases.”

The information about COVID-19 cases in North Carolina can be found at:

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/covid19/covid-19-nc-case-count – by-counties