Those most affected by the Greensboro City Council’s decision to require police officers to use written consent search forms, the police officers, are decidedly against the policy.
This City Council constantly talks about getting input from stakeholders, but in this case not only were police officers, who are out in the streets and will have to deal with the effect of this decision, not consulted by the City Council, Police Chief Brian James was barely allowed to speak at the City Council virtual work session where the decision was made.
The official vote on requiring police officers to have consent search forms signed by the person giving the consent will likely be in September, but the City Council held a straw vote on Aug. 11 that passed 6-3 to instruct City Manager David Parrish to prepare a resolution for the City Council to pass.
Amiel Rossabi, the attorney for the Greensboro Police Officers Association (GPOA) sent a letter to Mayor Nancy Vaughan and all the councilmembers expressing in no uncertain terms the opposition of the GPOA to this initiative.
In the letter Rossabi states, “I am advised that the discussions by the City Council, alarmingly, did not focus on the safety of law-abiding citizens or on the deterrence and prevention of crimes or on the safety of GPD officers, who put their lives on the line every day to protect citizens. Instead, the City Council chose a politically motivated and harmful gesture in order to cater to a relatively small, but vocal, group of anti-police activists.”
Rossabi notes that when James, shortly after being named chief, held community meetings across the city, “the community members who attended these meetings overwhelmingly requested MORE police presence in their neighborhoods.”
He states, “In direct contrast to the recognition by citizens and the City Council of the value of more and better policing, your vote to require written consents is a measure that will increase crime and endanger the community.”
Rossabi also notes that after a national search James was hired as the new police chief and “from the standpoint of the GPOA, we have not seen a more qualified Chief of Police in more than twenty (20) years.” But that this “ineffective and harmful police policy” was interfering with James doing the job he was hired to do.
Rossabi states that the written consent policy “will increase crime and endanger the community. The experience, research and actual evidence from agencies around the country who have attempted to implement a written consent to search policy has already proven that this type of policy restricts the ability of police officers’ to address emergent crime by decreasing the large quantity of illegal firearms that are regularly seized during lawful, consensual searches.”
Finally, Rossabi notes that members of the City Council have not been in law enforcement or taken Basic Law Enforcement Training and asks if councilmembers had researched the “actual impact of your vote.”
This article by John Hammer blends issues that do not correlate. POLICE can still protect, increase in population and effectively do their job without having to have ability to search without warrants.. Warrants provide order and hold police accountable to not just recklessly assume and violate some of the same citizens they are hired to protect. John Hammer article is one sided and Only speaks from one veiw point which is typical of someone uneducated on issue.
Having the ability to search does not take the gun or
badge from police. They still have the power and law on their side. They still have the courts and law backing their actions. Therefore them NOT Having ability to search without warrant only holds Police accountable to do their job with integrity and order. Many times cops assume guilt and for the one person they get their are many others they violate, homes and cars are violated all from police being prejudice, having no order, and working off assumptions rather than due diligence.
I have had my vehicle search, rammaged through, seats tore out All for cops to NOT FIND ANYTHING. This doesn’t happen to citizens who look like John Hammer so he Wouldn’t KNOW. I am a minority citizen with a bachelor and master’s degree and work at a bank but when I’m driving around the city to Most Cops I’m just criminal.
Police can still protect neighborhood, increase presents without having an UNLAWFUL RIGHT to Violate personal property and ASSUME GUILT. To have ability to search without warrant is lawless, gives the citizens who cops are to protect the adversary. Which is the same systematically institutional Jim Crow mindset. I challenge you to Watch the movie documentary 13 on Netflix Mr. Hammer. Its informative and about the 13th amendment.
I wonder if Council member Abuzuaiter’s husbands stop and search by GPD that produced a illegally purchased and concealed handgun would have happened? Also Rossabi is shameless (at best) and I can’t believe the GPOA would retain him.
Isnt that the same guy that defended Hinson having group homes in 2012? Then in 2019, he wrote about how unfair it was for Hinson to not be suspended once the DHSR of NC found that Hinson hired a known child molester with no driver’s licsense to work at his group home. I guess its simply about a check for this guy. A paid hit man with no soul. Yeah, he is credible.