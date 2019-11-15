If you have ideas on how downtown Greensboro should look in ten years, here is an opportunity to do something about it.

Downtown Greensboro Inc., the City of Greensboro and Guilford County are working with a consulting firm to develop a strategic action plan for downtown Greensboro for 2030 and are requesting input.

Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. at South End Brewing, 117 W. Lewis St., and Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St. Community Workshops will be held to inform people about what is happening in downtown development and ask for feedback and suggestions.

The purpose is to come up with a plan that will help shape the downtown for the next ten years.

Some people look at downtown Greensboro today and talk about how far it has come. Others question why there are so many empty storefronts. Some people have more specific question like why most businesses on Elm Street get the benefit of free on-street parking but businesses on other downtown streets don’t. Or why it took the city over ten years to decide to make Greene Street two-way, a feat it has not yet accomplished.

These sessions are of the drop-in variety, which means you can come at any point during the two-hour session. But it also means there is no presentation and no opportunity to make statements like at a public hearing. There will be informational boards and staff there to explain them. You will be able to write your ideas for the future of the downtown on a poster.

Both workshops are the same, so there is no reason to attend both.