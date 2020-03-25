Greensboro Guilford County and High Point will hold a joint press conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 to announce a “stay at home” order, according to a press release from the City of Greensboro.

The press conference will include Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Jeff Phillips and High Point Mayor Jay Wagoner and will be held at the Old Guilford County Court House at 301 W. Market St.

The press conference will be broadcast live on the Greensboro Television Network (GTN) and streamed on the city website at https://www.greensboro-nc.gov.

When the stay at home order will go into effect will be announced at the press conference, along with what exactly this stay at home order covers.

Vaughan said that the list of businesses that would not be closed by the stay at home order “is extensive and covers a broad range of businesses.”

Mecklenburg County announced a stay at home order on Tuesday, March 24. Durham announced a stay at home order at 11 a.m. today that goes into effect at 6 p.m. this evening. Wake County is expected to make a similar announcement today.

Because the lists of businesses that are not affected is extensive, it varies some from city to city.

The stay at home order which was announced at 11 a.m. today in Durham exempted grocery stores, restaurants providing take-out and delivery service, pharmacies, gas stations, banks, media organizations, funeral homes, child care centers, hardware stores, hotels and motels, healthcare facilities and many other businesses considered essential.

The stay at home or shelter in place order in Durham was put in place to restrict the movement of people outside their homes except for essential jobs and tasks like getting food or healthcare needs.

Vaughan said she has been in extensive communications with other mayors around the state discussing the best solutions to an issue none of them has dealt with before, so you could expect the stay at home order for Greensboro and Guilford County to be similar in scope to the others in the state.