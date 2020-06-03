After being closed since the middle of March, the Greensboro Farmer’s Market is returning home, or almost home.

The Greensboro Farmers Market will be back at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market at 501 Yanceyville Street beginning Saturday, June 6.

There are, however, some significant changes. The market will be held outside in the parking lot on the Lindsay Street side of the building and will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The city believes that the open air market will be safer for vendors and customers. The Saturday outdoor market will have limits on how many people can shop at one time and observe enhanced social distancing measures. Staff and vendors will be wearing personal protective equipment and will be disinfecting frequently touched surfaces throughout the morning.

The Greensboro Farmers Market is asking customers to treat shopping as an essential activity and not a social space to linger or congregate, which will be challenge for a lot of their customers. The market also requests that only one household member shop at a time and that pets be left at home.

Customers are asked to wear masks and masks will be available for $2 each. They are also being asked to wash their hands at the hand washing station prior to shopping.

Greensboro Farmers Market Executive Director Lee Mortensen said, “We just can’t safely operate an indoor market at this time with the high volume of vendors and patrons we typically see during peak season. Having a market outside is the next best thing and a good first step to moving back indoors again. Once it is safe to do so, we will.”

The limited contact Drive Thru Market, which has been operating at Revolution Mill, will move to the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market parking lot beginning on June 10. For this market the customer has to pre-order at the vendor’s online store.

More details are available at www.GSOFarmersMarket.org