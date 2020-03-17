The City of Greensboro announced new measures in response to the COVID-19 virus.

Starting on Wednesday, March 18, all city library branches and indoor parks and recreation facilities will be closed. The Greensboro History Museum, Greensboro Cultural Center and the Greensboro Aquatic Center will also be closed.

The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on Yanceyville Street has been suspended.

There is no timetable to reopen these facilities.

City lakes, regional parks and golf courses remain open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day. City greenways, trails and neighborhood parks are open from sunrise to sunset. City staff is cleaning all neighborhood parks twice per week.

The Greensboro Police Department announced that it is continuing to respond to calls for service with no interruptions. However, beginning on Wednesday, March 18, the public lobbies of the Maple Street and Swing Road substations will be closed.

The police headquarters building at 100 E. Police Plaza will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, fingerprinting and property and evidence pickup will be suspended.

City Manager David Parrish, at a press conference on Tuesday, March 17, asked that people who need emergency services to continue call 911, but those who have questions about COVID-19 contact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the governor’s office or call a nonemergency city number.

Parrish also said that the city may open some recreation centers on a limited basis to help the Guilford County Schools provide meals for children.

City hall will continue to be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is the only place that city bills can be paid in person. The city is encouraging people to make payments online or over the phone.

The city has also suspended water cut-offs for nonpayment.

Parrish emphasized that essential city services police, fire, water, wastewater treatment, garbage and recycling pickup would continue uninterrupted service.