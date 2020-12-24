Greensboro will have a new fire chief on Feb. 1.

At the beginning of September, Fire Chief Bobby Nugent announced that he would be retiring on Jan. 31, 2021, and this week City Manager David Parrish announced that Deputy Fire Chief Jim Robinson has been selected to take over as fire chief.

Robinson joined the Greensboro Fire Department in 1995 and is currently the deputy chief of the emergency services branch overseeing all of the emergency operations of the Fire Department.

Robinson has also served over the training division and special operations division.

The city completed a national search before Parrish decided the best choice was in house.

Parrish said, “It’s widely known the Greensboro Fire Department is recognized as one of the top departments in the nation. When looking for someone to lead our fire department, we wanted someone with extensive experience and a vision for the future. I am confident Jim Robinson is that person to lead our team. With Jim Robinson, we have someone who has 25 years of experience and he brings the professionalism and dedication to our community displayed by Chief Bobby Nugent.”

Although many people don’t realize it, the city manager has the sole responsibility for hiring all department heads, with the notable exception of the city attorney, who is hired by the City Council.

On being named the next Greensboro fire chief, Robinson said, “This is a very humbling moment for me and I am honored to be chosen as the fire chief to serve our city. We have a nationally recognized department with experienced and dedicated staff. I could not be more excited to lead the outstanding men and women of the Greensboro Fire Department as we strengthen relationships with our community stakeholders and meet upcoming challenges, while continuing to focus on providing excellent service to our community.”

As fire chief, Robinson will be paid a yearly salary of $145,196 plus an executive allowance of $4,320.