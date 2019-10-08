Franklin Graham will be bringing his “Decision America Tar Hell State Tour” to the White Oak Amphitheatre at the Greensboro Coliseum on Wednesday, Oct. 9 beginning at 7 p.m.

The festive, family friendly event is free and no ticket is required.

Graham has preached in all 50 states in the past three years as part of the Decision America Tour.

Dr. Kelly Bullard, the pastor of Temple Baptist Church in Fayetteville said, “Our community is filled with people looking for hope, peace and assurance. The message Franklin will bring is the powerful, life-changing message of Jesus. It will have a positive influence on our lives, families and in the end, our community.”

Graham is offering a message of hope to the people in North Carolina. He will invite people to join him in prayer, asking God to heal the issues that are plaguing the country.

Graham, the son of the late Billy Graham, is a native of North Carolina and president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. He said, “We need an awakening in North Carolina – a spiritual revival.”

Graham added, “We all face moments when we come to a crossroads in our lives and we need to make important decisions. Through this event, people will have the opportunity to make a decision that can impact their lives for eternity.”

Grammy-nominated music artist Jeremy Camp and guitarist Dennis Agajanian are traveling with Graham on the Tar Hell State Tour.

Graham has already taken his Decision America Tour to Fayetteville, Greenville, Wilmington and Raleigh. After Greensboro he will wind up the Tar Heel State tour with events in Hickory, Charlotte and Asheville.