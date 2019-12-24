It probably doesn’t qualify as a full-scale bidding war yet, but Guilford County government is certainly seeing some interest in the county-owned building at 232 N. Edgeworth St. that the Board of Commissioners has put up for sale. This week – after the county posted a legally required notice for upset bids – a new buyer has come in and offered the county $1.925 million for the property.

According to Guilford County Clerk to the Board Robin Keller, the county received the new bid from a development group out of Winston-Salem. The Triad Business Journal has reported that company is Williams Development Group of Winston-Salem.

Earlier this month, Guilford County sent out notice that it had received an offer to purchase the Edgeworth property for the sum of $1.8 million from Samet Corporation.

Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson said it was his understanding that Samet was considering renovating the building and reusing the space for offices.

Greensboro has started construction of a parking deck directly behind the Edgeworth building, which has no doubt increased the interest in the building.

The Guilford County Clerk to the Board’s Office will prepare a new notice for upset bids and will post it on Monday, Dec. 30. The county will then continue to conduct a 10-day upset bid process until it no longer receives new bids. Once that concludes, the last highest qualifying bid will go to the Board of Commissioners for consideration.

The Edgeworth building sits on a 0.71 acre tract of land and, according to Keller, is being offered for sale under the “negotiated offer, advertisement, and upset bid procedures prescribed in North Carolina General Statute 160A-269.”

Any other takers interested in submitting bids can send a sealed bid to Guilford County Clerk to the Board at 301 W. Market Street, Greensboro NC 27401.