On the night before the night before Christmas, ArtsGreensboro announced the recipients of some of the group’s gifts – the 2020 Wells Fargo Teacher Art Grants.

The grant program is meant to make possible arts projects and programs across all school subjects. The program is also meant, according to ArtsGreensboro, to “bring skilled artists into the classroom; reach and engage large numbers of students; and encourage cooperative arts’ projects among schools, teachers, PTAs and other organizations.”

ArtsGreensboro’s Wells Fargo Teacher Arts Grant program is, as the name suggests, made possible partly through financial support from Wells Fargo Bank.

The new grant awards total $13,000, and they range in size from a few hundred dollars to $1,500. The funds go towards projects in public, charter and private schools in Greensboro and the surrounding area. This year, 11 grant recipients were selected through a competitive process.

In a Monday, Dec. 23 press release, Commercial Banking Market Executive for Wells Fargo Clarence McDonald said the bank was thrilled to be part of this effort.

“We are proud to support ArtsGreensboro and their efforts to promote arts programs in our local schools,” McDonald stated. “At Wells Fargo, we believe that we’re responsible for promoting the long-term economic prosperity and quality of life for everyone in our communities. If they prosper, so do we.”

ArtsGreensboro President and CEO Laura Way also offered a comment on the importance of the program.

“Providing meaningful arts experiences in schools is essential and part of the core mission of ArtsGreensboro,” she stated. “We’re pleased to partner with Wells Fargo to ensure that students of Guildford County have the opportunity to engage in the arts.“

Here are this year’s recipients and the projects: