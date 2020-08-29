The Greensboro Coliseum announced on Friday, Aug. 28 that the Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) will be hosting the 2020 USA Diving Winter National Championships.

The USA Diving Winter National Championships will be held Tuesday, Dec. 15 through Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at GAC on Gate City Boulevard.

It’s amazing. An event scheduled to be held in 2020. Almost all of the announcements since March have been of cancelations or postponements. Earlier some of the postponements were to dates later in the year, but most of those postponed events got postponed again to 2021 or later. This is an actual event that is being scheduled for 2020, December 2020, but it’s still 2020 and a sign that the shutdowns ordered by Gov. Roy Cooper due to COVID-19 may have an end.

The USA diving championships will bring 150 of the nation’s best divers to the GAC, which also hosted the event in 2012 and 2017. The divers will be competing for 10 national titles and the event is a selection event to determine which divers represent the US at the 2021 FINA World Cup, which is the final opportunity to qualify quota spots for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

USA Diving High Performance Director Dan Laak said in a press release, “The GAC is a world-class facility and we cannot wait to showcase our nation’s best divers as they compete to represent Team USA at the FINA World Cup and beyond.”

GAC manager Susan Braman said, “The Greensboro Aquatic Center is thrilled to have the opportunity to host the 2020 USA Diving Winter National Championships. We have been fortunate to host numerous USA Diving championships in recent years and we’re excited to welcome them back to Greensboro for this elite competition.”

Cross your fingers and hope that this is only the beginning of events being scheduled at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and that this one doesn’t get postponed.