The October city services bill, which many people still call the “water bill,” has a surprise, and it’s not a water rate hike but a good surprise.

In with the water bill is a “At Your Service” newsletter and, on the back of that newsletter, is a coupon good for free parking at one event at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The free parking coupon is part of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Greensboro Coliseum’s opening. It’s not a bad gift since parking at the Coliseum can range from $5 to $20 depending on the event.

But the coupon brings up an interesting question. Why don’t more people know about this free coupon in their water bill?

I know about it because Mayor Nancy Vaughan told me she wanted to get the word out about the coupon.

But the city has not sent out a press release about it. The city sends out a press release every time a street is closed for a few minutes. This seems like something the city would want its customers to know about – a “free coupon.” But if there is any information about this coupon on the city’s website it is well hidden.

The coupon reads, “Happy 60th Anniversary Greensboro Coliseum Complex

“Give this coupon to a Coliseum parking attendant for one day of Free parking for any event now through February 29, 2020.”

If you have already recycled the newsletter you can go down to the Kitchen Operations Center, 2602 S. Elm-Eugene St., and request a coupon, or go to https://www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showdocument?id=43985 and you can print one out.