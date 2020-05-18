On Tuesday afternoon, May 19, the Guilford County Board of Elections is going to meet – well, meet virtually, that is – and engage in the long process of figuring out how to hold a huge election in the year of the coronavirus pandemic, which may still be raging in November as the election takes place.

The county’s Board of Elections will have some financial help to address its needs. The office is expected to get some money from a nearly $94-million federal grant to Guilford County that will, among many other things, help pay for changes in the way the November election is conducted.

The May 19 meeting will include a status update of the elections office in Guilford County, a discussion of the federal grant money that can be used by the elections office, and a look at ways in which the pandemic could alter the budget needs in the fall.

The meeting will also include preliminary discussions of meetings to determine the upcoming early voting schedule, COVID-19 updates related to elections management, and a discussion on the meeting schedule for the Board of Elections.

Currently, the county’s elections office – on the first floor of the Old Guilford County Court House in downtown Greensboro – isn’t open to the public. However, county residents who need help registering or who need other services from the office can call. Callers will get a staff member who can answer questions or help them get their elections business done online or over the phone.

The Guilford County Board of Elections will hold the meeting at 2 p.m. on May 19. However, due to social distancing requirements related to COVID-19, this meeting will be held virtually, rather than in the old-fashion way where everyone sits down together in the same room.

Members of the public will be able to “attend virtually” by contacting Guilford County Clerk to the Board Robin Keller at rkeller@guilfordcountync.gov. Keller can provide information on how to access the meeting online.