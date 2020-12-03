“Downtown in December” is what Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) is calling its reimagined holiday festivities this year.

The packed streets of the Festival of Lights is out, as is singing Christmas carols at the tree lighting ceremony and the Holiday Parade.

But DGI has not cancelled those events as much as reimagined them in a world where social distancing is required and a festive mask has become part of the regular holiday attire.

Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m., downtown streets will be closed for Light the Night, which features outdoor musical performances as well as lights and even some holiday snow.

Light the Night features a holiday laser show every half an hour in the parking lot at South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

And those strolling down Elm Street to enjoy the lights will also be entertained by social distanced performances, kind of like Festival of Lights. Groups performing include Wally West & The Wassailers, The Silver Drummer Girl, Farewell Friend, Greensboro College Jazz Ensemble, and UNCG Horn Choir.

Also opening on Friday, Dec. 4 is Tinsel Town at LeBauer Park, a nice evening walk away from the laser show.

Tinsel Town features 50 uniquely decorated trees. Each tree was purchased and decorated by a company, group, non-profit or family. Tinsel Town opens on Dec. 4 but and will be up through Sunday, Dec. 27.

It’s also interactive in that you are invited to vote for your favorite tree and a nonprofit will receive a donation. The top five vote getters will have a $500 donation made in their name to the nonprofit of their choice. If the tree was sponsored by a nonprofit, it shouldn’t be too hard for them to make that choice.

If lasers, music and Christmas trees aren’t enough, the Sonic Forest at Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. at Hamburger Square is open until 10 p.m. every day through Sunday, Dec. 27.