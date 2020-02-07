After a five-year break, the Greensboro Coliseum is once again hosting the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament from March 10 through March 14.

This year the ACC Tournament will be celebrated by Downtown Greensboro Inc. with two events, including “Tournament Town Downtown Festival” on Saturday, March 14.

In addition to the festival, on Thursday, March 12, DGI is inviting everyone (who doesn’t have tickets) to watch the tournament from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. live on the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts outdoor marquee at the corner of North Elm Street and Abe Brenner Place.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available and for those who prefer adult beverages a cash bar will be provided.

Some bleachers will be in place but you are also invited to bring your own chair. Depending on how much you like your job and whether or not your boss is in town, you could just push that comfortable office chair into the elevator and down the sidewalk to a prime spot in front of The Tanger marquee.

Admission is free.

The Tournament Town Downtown Festival on Saturday, March 14 will be a street festival at South Elm Street and Smothers Place near the railroad tracks with live music from noon to 5 p.m. A number of local acts will be opening for the headliner – Southern rock cover band Southside Station, which will play from 3 to 5 p.m.

In addition to the restaurants in the areas, food trucks will be on site and there will be a beer garden featuring beverages from Little Brother Brewing and Natty Greene’s.

For younger folks, there will be a children’s play space with bouncy houses and games.