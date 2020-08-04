It’s good to have friends in high places and, when it comes to the National Association of Counties (NACo) – the organization that helps guide, and advocates for, counties across the country – Guilford County has one of those friends.

Guilford County Commissioner Kay Cashion has had a long career of activity in the state and national county organizations and she has now been named the vice chair of the NACo Arts and Culture Commission as well as vice chair of the Justice and Public Safety Steering Committee. As the names of the commission and committee suggest, they explore ways for counties to enhance art and culture within a community as well as ways to keep the residents safe.

In addition to helping lead those groups, Cashion has also been named a member of NACo’s Large Urban County Caucus Steering Committee, the Veterans and Military Services Committee and the Resilient Counties Advisory Board.

Kentucky Judge Gary Moore – who was sworn in as the new president of the National Association of Counties (NACo) at NACo’s 85th Annual Business Meeting two weeks ago – made the appointments of Cashion, and wrote to her: “You were chosen because my goal is to build a talented and committed leadership team for NACo. Our strength at NACo is in our members and their involvement.”

For years, Cashion has been the point person on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners when it comes to NACo matters. She is often selected by fellow members to be the board’s voting representative at NACo events, and she is also usually the go-to commissioner for matters concerning the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners (NCACC).

Cashion frequently presents reports to the entire board on the initiatives and activities those organizations are undertaking.