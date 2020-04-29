One of restrictions placed on people by the Greensboro’s response to the coronavirus that has resulted in a plethora of complaints is ending.

The City of Greensboro announced it will begin picking up yard waste on a limited schedule next week.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said, “It’s one of the things I’ve probably gotten the most emails about. This will make a lot of people happy. But I hope people will be patient because it’s going to take a while to pick it all up.”

The yard waste pickup was discontinued on March 27 because there was no way that social distancing could be maintained with two employees per truck, and with more people at home there was a lot more household garbage to collect.

Under the new plan, there will be only one city employee in the yard waste collection truck, which means that if one person cannot pick it up, it’s not going on the truck. The actual limit for cans and bags is less than 50 pounds. Residents are also limited to a total of 10 bags, bundles or cans, and bundles of limbs must be less than five feet in length.

The schedule is if your garbage collection day is Monday then you should have your yard waste at the curb by 7 a.m. on Monday, May 4 and it will be picked up by Wednesday, May 6. So the city is allowing a couple of extra days to get it collected

If you garbage collection day is Tuesday then you should have your yard waste out by 7 a.m. on Monday, May 11 and it will be picked up by Wednesday, May 13.

If your garbage collection day is Thursday, then you should have your yard waste out by 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 7 and it will be picked up by Saturday, May 9.

And if your garbage collection day is Friday you should have your yard waste to the curb by 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 14 and it will be picked up by Saturday, May 16.

Two weeks later, on Monday, May 18, the schedule starts all over again, so if you miss the first pickup you only have two weeks to wait for the next one.

The city plans to evaluate how this system works in May and make a decision in June.