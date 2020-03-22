Gatherings in Greensboro should be limited to 10 people or less according to the Greensboro City Council.

The city is also asking that all gyms, fitness centers, health clubs, yoga studios and theaters cease operations.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said, “As mayor, I jointly signed onto Guilford County’s Emergency Declaration on March 13, but since the circumstances have changed, we want to take additional precautions, that are not currently available under the declaration. We know that limiting gathers to 10 people or less will be difficult, but this is a necessity for our community to stay as safe as possible.”

The City of Greensboro offices at city hall remain on reduced hours of operation from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Almost all other city offices and facilities with the exception of Greensboro police headquarters at 100 E. Police Plaza are closed to the public. Police headquarters is operating on the same reduced schedule as city hall, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but the substations on Maple Street and Swing Road are closed to the public.

The only location to pay city bills in person is at city hall during those limited hours and people are being asked if at all possible to avoid coming to city hall but to conduct business by phone or email.

City Manager David Parrish said, “Our concern remains for the health and safety of our community and city staff. Social distancing is imperative and we want to lead in lessening the curve in North Carolina.”

Vaughan added, “The city will continue to monitor the spread of coronavirus and coordinate with state and county officials. As a community we’ve been tested before and we’ve always comes through stronger.”

All Greensboro libraries, indoor Parks and Recreation facilities, the Greensboro History Museum and the Greensboro Cultural Center and the Greensboro Science Center are closed to the public.