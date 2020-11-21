The City of Greensboro will be mostly closed down on Thursday, Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving and mostly reopened on Friday, Nov. 27.

There will be no garbage, recycling, bulk trash, yard waste or appliance collections on Thursday, Nov. 26, which means those whose normal pickup day is Thursday need to remember to get their collection bins, yard waste, etc., to the street for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 25. On Friday, Nov. 28, pickup will resume on the usual schedule.

People with the Thursday and Friday pickup days really get the short end of the stick when it comes to holidays. Those with Monday and Tuesday pickup days can take there collections bins to the street as usual, realize at some point that it must be a holiday and leave the bins at the street to be picked up the next day.

But the Thursday and Friday folks have to actually remember to get their bins to the street a day early. If they take their bins to the street on the usual schedule, it’s already too late.

The White Street Landfill and the Solid Waste Transfer Station will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 but open on Friday, Nov. 27.

The Greensboro Cultural Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.

The Sportplex, Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion, Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation, Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center and the Parks and Recreation Administrative offices are closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.

The city’s recreation centers including the Smith and Trotter Active Adult Centers are closed Thursday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 29.

The Greensboro Public Library system including the Greensboro History Museum will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 but reopen on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Lake Townsend, Lake Brandt and Lake Higgins and Gillespie Golf Course are closed Thursday, Nov. 26 but open on Friday, Nov. 27.

There is no GTA or SCAT bus service on Thursday, Nov. 26, and on Friday, Nov. 27, both will operate on a Saturday schedule.

HEAT bus service will not provide service Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 29.

All city bus services return to normal operation on Monday, Nov. 30.