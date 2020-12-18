Christmas will be here next week whether you’re ready or not, which means not just presents but holiday closures.

City offices are closed Thursday, Dec. 24, Friday, Dec. 25, Monday, Dec. 28 and Friday, Jan. 1.

Fortunately, trash and recycling pickup are only taking Friday, Dec. 25 and Friday Jan. 1 off. But for those with Thursday and Friday pickup days, it’s a little confusing. Since people usually have an abnormal amount of trash and recycling after Christmas, missing that last pickup before the big holiday can be tough.

The Thursday routes will be run on Wednesday, Dec. 23 and the Friday routes on Thursday, Dec. 24. And it will be the same for the holiday on Friday, Jan. 1, when Thursday’s collection will be on Wednesday, Dec. 30 and Friday’s collection on Thursday, Dec. 31.

Both the White Street Landfill and the Solid Waste Transfer Station will close at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24 and won’t reopen until Monday, Dec. 28. They will also be closed on Friday, Jan. 1.

The Parks and Recreation administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24 through Monday Dec. 28 and also closed on Friday, Jan. 1.

All the recreation centers, the Smith and Trotter Active Adult Centers, the Sportsplex, the Simkins Indoor Sport Pavilion and the Barber Park Events Center will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 28 and on Friday, Jan. 1.

The city lakes, Higgins, Brandt and Townsend, will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25 and Friday, Jan. 1. Lake Brandt and Lake Townsend will be open Monday, Dec. 28.

Gillespie Golf Course will close at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24 and be closed Friday, Dec. 25 but will reopen on Saturday, Dec. 26. It will also be open on Friday, Jan. 1.

The Greensboro Public Library system and the Greensboro History Museum will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 28 and will also be closed on Friday, Jan. 1.

The Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) and SCAT will be operating hourly service Thursday, Dec. 24 until 6 p.m. and will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25. GTA and SCAT will also be operating hourly service on Thursday, Dec. 31 until 6 p.m. and closed on Friday, Jan. 1.