What a difference a month can make.
The Greensboro City Council voted down a resolution that would have required police officers to have a consent-to-search form signed before conducting a consent search.
The vote was Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Councilmembers Marikay Abuzuaiter, Nancy Hoffmann, Goldie Wells and Sharon Hightower against and Councilmembers Tammi Thurm, Justin Outling, Michelle Kennedy and Yvonne Johnson in favor of requiring the signed written consent forms.
The council discussed the matter at length with Hightower definitely the councilmember on the bubble. At times she said she was in favor of the resolution and at times against. All the other councilmembers had their positions staked out, so it was a contest to see who could convince Hightower to vote with them and the noes won.
Police Chief Brian James, who was opposed to the resolution, was allowed to speak more on the topic than he was at either of the work sessions on the topic.
Hightower said that the real issue that nobody was discussing was the disparity in traffic stops for African Americans.
Wells said that having a written consent form signed would not change the disparity in traffic stops.
Wells also noted that of the comparable cities in the state, Greensboro was the only one where all the officers were equipped with body worn cameras. She said, “What better evidence is there than seeing something.”
Hoffmann noted that the police officer’s actions were already being documented by the body worn camera video and said, “It almost feels antediluvian to go back to paper and pencil or paper and pen. We are almost into the second quarter of the 21st century.”
Requiring written consent forms was Thurm’s baby. She brought it up almost a year ago and pushed for a work session on the topic for about six months. She supported the resolution requiring signed written consent forms but said she didn’t like the loophole that allowed the police officer to document the consent with the body worn camera video if someone consented to the search but refused to sign the form. She said that her fear was “that the loophole would become the norm rather than the rule.”
At the August work session that the City Council held on requiring signed written consent forms, the vote was 6-3 in favor of having the city manager prepare a resolution requiring signed consent forms for the Sept. 15 meeting.
Both Vaughan and Hoffmann voted in favor of having the resolution prepared and then voted against the resolution.
The Greensboro Police Officers Association had strongly opposed the resolution.
After the written consent form motion failed, Vaughan made a motion that would require standardized language that would inform the person that it was a voluntary search, they had the right to refuse and that at any time they could revoke their consent and the search would stop. Consent searches will be documented, as they are now, with body worn camera video and incident reports completed by the officer after the search or after a request to search is denied.
That motion passed by the same 5-4 vote that the resolution requiring signed written consent forms failed.
Too bad Greensboro refuses to release controversial footage from police body cams regularly. Will footage be required as evidence in all cases of traffic stops? Many times officers decide when and where their cameras record. It is not surprising lawyer Rossabi representing the police organizations had “Mandate Mayor” and “my husband was pulled and plead guilty to having an illegally purchased and illegally concealed hand gun while speeding on New Garden” and “downtown property owner that votes city money for cleaning/fixing riot damage that happened right in front of police body cameras with minimal arrests”.
No personal rights when you live under these hypocrite fascists.
Woah, hold on there Alex. All Body cam footage, since it is evidence, is available on discovery to any defendant. All BWC footage can be reviewed at the police department by anyone recorded in a video even if they are not charged with anything. State law, not the city of Greensboro or the Police, prohibits publicly releasing the footage but you can view it privately if you are on tape. Everything is on the police city web page if you would bother to look it up.
Officers do not get to decide when to turn cameras on either. That is written out in their directives, which are also available online if you want to go to read them.
The union has also publicly said that they are for the release of camera footage. I think Hammer has mentioned that a few times. You can look that up too.
But I get and agree with your overall point that city council is pretty bad right now. They change positions more than a leaf in the wind.
Disparity by its true definition is not a bad thing when the stops are legitimate. The Police are stopping whoever breaks the law. Last I checked that is their job. If you don’t want to be stopped, don’t break the law.
But when other data shows pretty clearly that white people are more likely to break the law than black people then that disparity is a pretty bad great american problem.
What is this “other data” you casually throw out there? How about a source and not by numbers, by percentage of population? By raw numbers whites might, and I stress might, have the numbers, but that’s because they make up the majority of the population. If you drill down to violent crime though, and focus on percentages rather than the raw volume, I think young black males hold the top position as both victim and suspect. The fact is the majority of violent crime is black on black crime. Our murders in Greensboro being the prime example. Almost entirely black victims killed almost exclusively by black suspects.
