The Greensboro City Council at a work session on Tuesday, Oct. 6 revisited the strategic goals it set at the annual City Council retreat in February.

Tuesday, City Manager David Parrish reminded the City Council that it had spent January and February developing strategic goals and the first part of that process was to come up with new vision and mission statements.

The vision statement the City Council reached, after much discussion, was “Building on our history as a diverse and forward thinking city, Greensboro is a community with endless economic opportunity and exceptional quality of life.”

And the mission statement, “The mission of the City of Greensboro is to shape an inclusive future for equitable economic opportunity and sustainable, safe neighborhoods through resident focused services and programs.”

The vision and mission statements led to the development of seven strategic goals. One of those strategic goals that several councilmembers commented on was, “Reduce violent crime overall by 20 percent by 2022.”

According to the presentation, violent crime in Greensboro has increased by 8 percent in 2020 compared to 2019. The homicide rate has increased by 29 percent and aggravated assault by 15 percent. However, rape is down 19 percent and robbery down 9 percent.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said that the city really needed to focus on the violent crime. She said, “It really has to have that laser focus.”

Assistant City Manager Trey Davis said that the Police Department was working on some policy changes where, “Ultimately the whole department will have a part in violent crime.”

Councilmember Sharon Hightower said that violent crimes are often the result of economic conditions. She said, “We can’t just look at violent crime in a bucket.”

Councilmember Marikay Abuzuaiter said, “My biggest concerns are the crime stats. As much as we want to reach that goal it may not happen.”