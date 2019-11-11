They always say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day – and a breakfast taking place early next month is even more important than usual.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church will be kicking the day off right for a good cause: It’s there that the United Way of Greater Greensboro is holding its 12th Annual Breakfast With Community Leaders, hosted by United Way’s African American Leadership affinity group.

The morning event will feature a panel discussion – “Closing the Door on Poverty by Creating Housing Opportunities” ­– that will be focused on addressing local housing challenges.

More than 250 people are already expected to attend the breakfast and the United Way wants to see many more than that show up: It’s free and open to the public and promoters say that those who come, enjoy the food and listen “will be empowered to create collaborative solutions.”

Though there’s no cost, the United Way is encouraging those who do show up to bring new or gently used, coats, socks, gloves and warm hats. The items will be donated to local youth.

Presenters at the event will include Brian Hahne, the executive director of Partners Ending Homelessness; Tina Akers Brown, the executive director of the Greensboro Housing Authority, and Stan Wilson, the director of Neighborhood Development for the City of Greensboro.

The free breakfast buffet will be available at 7 a.m. and the program will begin at 7:45 a.m.

This event is being sponsored by Cone Health Foundation, Cone Health System, Lincoln Financial Group, American National Foundation and the Greensboro Housing Authority.

The United Way of Greater Greensboro is a local organization that’s been working for decades to end poverty. To that end, the United Way has created “a community-wide network of partners that provides a path to financial stability at any stage of life.” The organization’s leaders state that it’s engaged on a “new holistic approach to ending poverty” and also that that approach “is working and we have the outcomes to prove it.”