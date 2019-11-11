On Monday afternoon, Nov. 11, Kevin Ballog, the senior project manager of Archer Western Federal construction company will present checks for $1,200 each – for a total of $6,000 – to five area Autism Agencies at an event at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Archer Western Federal is currently building the new tower at the airport.

The presentation is planned on the lower level of the airport’s terminal at 3 p.m. on Monday. That presentation will be held near a display of artwork that includes photos and painted gourds created by those with autism.

Earlier this year, Archer Western Construction purchased 600 gourds and distributed them to the five agencies to be painted by the clients of those agencies. That exhibit will be on display at the airport until the end of the year.

The checks will be presented to The Enrichment Center of Winston Salem, The Arc of High Point, The Arc of Greensboro, The Autism Society of NC- Greensboro and The Arc of Davidson County.

Ballog said his company is happy to help these agencies that do good work.

“Archer Western is thrilled to join PTI in supporting Triad residents with special needs,” he said. “We hope this will bring extra smiles and some added joy to all this fall season.”

Kevin Baker, the executive director of Piedmont Triad International Airport stated in a press release that he’s glad the airport has partners like Archer Western.

“PTI is grateful for partners and contractors that want to give back to communities in which they are working,” Baker stated. “We know these donations from Archer Western will be greatly appreciated by these organizations that provide needed services in our region.”