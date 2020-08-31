Some days it seems like the world hit the pause button in March and is waiting for someone to hit play to get started again.

But, despite all the COVID-19 restrictions, some companies keep moving forward. Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar officially opened two new high-end storage facilities in North Carolina this summer.

Bee Safe is a subsidiary of The Carroll Companies, a leading real estate development firm headquartered in Greensboro, which also owns the Rhino Times.

The two new Bee Safe storage facilities are in Winston-Salem and Charlotte and are the first Bee Safe facilities in each of those cities. Bee Safe now has 21 luxury storage facilities in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

The Bee Safe in Charlotte is at 2010 Rocky River Road near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In Winston-Salem, the new up-scale storage facility is at 110 S. Broad St. behind Truist Stadium, the home of Winston-Salem Dash minor league baseball team.

Bee Safe “wine cellars,” which actually aren’t in a basement, are equipped with a unique generator backup cooling system that ensures that, despite what is going on outside (hurricanes, earthquakes, pandemics …), the wine stays at the proper temperature and humidity.

The first Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar facility opened at 1016 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro in 2013. That location will also be the site of the first Car Caves facility, which is sort of a car country club where tenants will be able to upfit the units that house their vehicles to their own standards.

The first Car Caves is currently under construction and is projected to be ready by the end of the year.