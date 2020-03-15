A number of businesses are pitching in to do what they can to help people facing unexpected and unusual circumstances because of the COVID-19 virus.

A lot of colleges are closing their campuses after spring break, leaving some students in awkward positions as far as their belongings are concerned.

In order to help them handle a difficult situation, Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar is offering college students in the Triad who have been directly affected by the measures taken to try and prevent the COVID-19 virus from spreading, up to 30 days storage free of charge.

This is not just a free month of storage, but also all move-in, administrative and lock fees are waived and there is no minimum rental term commitment on any size self-storage rental with a valid student ID. That means a student can store items in a storage unit for up to 30 days with no commitment.

However, after 30 days contract rates would apply. The offer for one month of free storage is valid through March 23, 2020, at all six Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar locations in the Triad.

Those Triad locations are:

1016 Battleground Ave, Greensboro

4435 Jessup Grove Road, Greensboro

704 Sunshine Way, Greensboro

5803 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro

578 Arbor Hill Road, Kernersville

4700 Commercial Park Ct, Clemmons

Bee Safe Storage is a subsidiary of the Carroll Companies, as is the Rhino Times. It is a premier self-storage facility with 15 locations across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

For more information about Bee Safe Storage and this special offer for college students please visit www.beesafe.com.