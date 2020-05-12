The American Hebrew Academy, which closed suddenly in June 2019, has announced that it will reopen as AHA International School in the fall of 2021.

In September 2019, the American Hebrew Academy announced that it would reopen in the fall of 2020 under a new name and accepting non-Jewish students.

According to the press release announcing the new plans, the goal of the school will be: “To graduate globally minded, morally conscience students confident on their path to personal fulfillment and professional achievement, committed to improving the lives of others.”

Campus tours for prospective students will resume in September with the plan to start classes in August 2021.

The course program will be expanded with more emphasis on advance placement courses and early college studies with local universities for students of all nationalities, cultural and religious backgrounds.

The plan for reopening includes attracting “a broad spectrum of local day students together with an increased enrollment of boarding students from across the United States and around the world.”

Although major changes in the school are being announced, the management has some familiar faces. Glenn Drew, who was the CEO of the American Hebrew Academy, will be the executive director and general counsel for AHA International School. Dr. Abe Tawill, who was head of the American Hebrew Academy, will be head of school at AHA International School.

On June 11, 2019, the American Hebrew Academy announced it was closing immediately, that the faculty and staff was laid off and their students only had the summer to find a new school to attend. It came as a complete shock to many students, faculty, staff and many in the community. According to press reports in 2017, the school had operated at a deficit of $13 million.

AHA International School has also released a video for those who wish to learn more about the new school. It can be viewed at https://youtu.be/baYAwP6BIs0