The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is playing its part in Greatest Homecoming on Earth – the North Carolina A&T State University homecoming – by hosting Aggie FanFest, Oct. 25 through Oct. 27 at World War Memorial Stadium at 501 Yanceyville St.

Aggie FanFest will feature more than 100 vendors selling unique food, beverages and apparel, live music and a family fun area that will include bounce houses. Admission is free.

The A&T world famous “Cold Steel” Drumline will also perform.

Aggie FanFest will be held:

Friday, Oct. 25 from 4 to 10 p.m. Family Fun Area from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Family Fun Area from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and for Family Fun Area.

At Aggie FanFest only service animals will be allowed and alcoholic beverages, glass containers, grills, drones, beach umbrellas, canopies and tailgating are also banned.

The A&T Homecoming parade route has been changed due to construction on Murrow Boulevard. The parade this year will take place entirely on East Lindsay Street and will go from Murrow Boulevard to Laurel Street.